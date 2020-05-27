George Willis 1st Sgt. George Willis, 90, died peacefully on May 22, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Beaufort, South Carolina. 1st Sgt. George Willis served in the United States Marine Corps from September 1, 1946 to October 22, 1967; a Veteran of 21 years. He also served our country during the Korean War, where he was wounded at the Chosin Reservoir by a grenade and was awarded the Purple Heart.He was a corporal at the time, according to the Corps, and helped recapture Seoul, South Korea. 1st Sgt. Willis was born on September 21, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. Later in life, George reunited with his childhood sweetheart Bettie Ann and they were married in December 1962. They lived happily for 57 years, until Bettie Ann's passing one year ago. After his years of service, he and his wife attended college and both graduated with teaching certificates, where they went on to teach in both the Massachusetts and Florida school systems. George was an accomplished woodworking instructor and craftsman for building furniture. Both George and Bettie Ann were avid golfers, George even scored a hole in one, a feat not many can acclaim. Upon retirement, George & Bettie Ann resided in Beaufort, S.C. where they enjoyed spending time with close friends in their community as well as, spending time on Parris Island with close friends who were on active duty. As a respected veteran and role model, he was often invited to speak to the recruits. 2018, George & Bettie Ann attended a ceremony conducted by 50 Marines from Parris Island's Weapons Training Company, Weapons and Field Training Battalion. Marines of the Chosin Rifle Range dedicated the range's observation tower to recognize the First Sergeant for his heroic efforts during the Korean War's historic battle for the Chosin Reservoir; George was pridefully one of the "Frozen Chosin". The control tower on Parris Island's Chosin Rifle Range is now formally named "Willis Tower". George is survived by his son, Dennis and his wife Mary, two granddaughters: Meaghan and her husband Chris Grande, Mariah Willis and partner Tim Abbot, and three great grandchildren, Connor, Lavinia and Zoe Grande. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Shirley Quagan and his nephews Donald and Paul Quagan. It is the wishes of George that cremation will be private under the direction of Anderson Funeral, Beaufort, S.C. A formal burial ceremony will take place at Arlington National Cemetery for both George and Bettie Ann at a later date.



