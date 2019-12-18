Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgene Melony McAlhany. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgene Melony (Collins) McAlhany 6/25/1960 - 12/12/2019 The Lord has called a wonderful woman to live in eternity with Him in Heaven. On Thursday December 12 th , 2019 Georgene "George" McAlhany 59, of Albany, Oregon, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Georgene was born in Portland, Oregon to Edward and Arless (West) Collins. She attended Waverly Elementary, Calapooia Middle School, and spent her 9th grade year at South Albany High School. She then moved to Beaufort, South Carolina where she graduated from Beaufort High School in 1979. It was in Beaufort that Georgene met the love of her life, Joseph "Joe" McAlhany. After graduation Georgene returned to Oregon. Shortly after Georgene's return to Albany, Joe purchased a one-way ticket to visit her and they have been inseparable since then. A true love story. They were married on October 10th, 1980 where they began making Albany their home where they lovingly raised their two children, Joe Jr. and Ashley. No one has loved life or lived life as fully as Georgene McAlhany. She was always up for an adventure or fun, and Georgene could light up any room or event with her genuine smile. She would enthusiastically either join in or lead whatever was happening. Trips to Beaufort were often and highlighted by visits with family and old friends. She enjoyed the Lowcountry and all that Beaufort had to offer, Maryland Fried Chicken and The Shrimp Shack being two of her favorites. Georgene had a love for traveling with friends and family and was blessed to have traveled to many places throughout the world. The highlight of her travels was a spontaneous trip in 2014 when Georgene and Joe traveled to Italy to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve. While in Rome Georgene visited Vatican City and it was in St. Peter's Basilica where she was forever touched by a personal blessing given to her by a Cardinal of the Church. The Cardinal didn't speak English but he clearly understood the word "cancer". On Christmas morning Georgene stood among thousands in St. Peter's Square where she watched and listened to Pope Francis deliver his Annual Christmas Day address. She celebrated New Year's Eve in Spello, dancing and singing, undeterred by the fact that all of the songs were being sung in Italian. To her true Beaufort roots and tradition, Georgene made sure that all who were around her had money in their pockets when the New Year arrived and that black-eyed peas were on the stove ready to be served. Georgene's love for Albany was endless. She was dedicated to ensuring that Albany was a special place for others to live and work. She worked for Central Willamette Credit Union for thirty years prior to retiring in 2012. Her time at Central Willamette was influential in her life as it brought her lifelong friends and allowed her to be involved in the community she loved. It is impossible to list all the ways she contributed to Albany, but a list would include: Serving on the boards of CASA, as well as Albany General Hospital. She also served on the board of the Albany Chamber of Commerce which included a term as board chair. Georgene also spent time with the Albany Chamber Greeters and was an active member of Soroptimist International of Albany, where she served as President in 2004/2005. Georgene was always involved with the Soroptimist's breast cancer Walk For The Cause. She was a tireless advocate for the North Albany Samaritan Cancer Center and was the featured speaker at their ground breaking ceremony. She was a board member of the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center as well as volunteering at the In-Reach Center. In 2008 Georgene was recognized for her community service with the Jim Linhart First Citizen Award. Most important was Georgene's faith in God. She had an unwavering belief in the Lord. She attended Willamette Community Church with her family. She approached everyone she met with open arms, kindness and the love that Jesus taught. Georgene's love and faith in God was evident in her never questioning Him on why she was given the challenges that cancer brought her. She simply would not let cancer change her outlook on life while all the time believing God had blessed her. Georgene is survived by her loving husband, Joe; son, Joe Jr. and daughter Ashley Barker, both of Albany. Her sisters, Theresa Collins and Divonna Christiansen, as well as six grandchildren, Jazmyn, Lily, Noah, Jaxon, Ella, and Ross. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11 th , 2020 at Willamette Community Church in Albany, Oregon at 2:00pm in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in her name to Soroptimist International of Albany, PO Box 1475, Albany, Oregon 97321 or in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW Albany, Oregon 97321. Condolences may be posted online at

They were married on October 10th, 1980 where they began making Albany their home where they lovingly raised their two children, Joe Jr. and Ashley. No one has loved life or lived life as fully as Georgene McAlhany. She was always up for an adventure or fun, and Georgene could light up any room or event with her genuine smile. She would enthusiastically either join in or lead whatever was happening. Trips to Beaufort were often and highlighted by visits with family and old friends. She enjoyed the Lowcountry and all that Beaufort had to offer, Maryland Fried Chicken and The Shrimp Shack being two of her favorites. Georgene had a love for traveling with friends and family and was blessed to have traveled to many places throughout the world. The highlight of her travels was a spontaneous trip in 2014 when Georgene and Joe traveled to Italy to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve. While in Rome Georgene visited Vatican City and it was in St. Peter's Basilica where she was forever touched by a personal blessing given to her by a Cardinal of the Church. The Cardinal didn't speak English but he clearly understood the word "cancer". On Christmas morning Georgene stood among thousands in St. Peter's Square where she watched and listened to Pope Francis deliver his Annual Christmas Day address. She celebrated New Year's Eve in Spello, dancing and singing, undeterred by the fact that all of the songs were being sung in Italian. To her true Beaufort roots and tradition, Georgene made sure that all who were around her had money in their pockets when the New Year arrived and that black-eyed peas were on the stove ready to be served. Georgene's love for Albany was endless. She was dedicated to ensuring that Albany was a special place for others to live and work. She worked for Central Willamette Credit Union for thirty years prior to retiring in 2012. Her time at Central Willamette was influential in her life as it brought her lifelong friends and allowed her to be involved in the community she loved. It is impossible to list all the ways she contributed to Albany, but a list would include: Serving on the boards of CASA, as well as Albany General Hospital. She also served on the board of the Albany Chamber of Commerce which included a term as board chair. Georgene also spent time with the Albany Chamber Greeters and was an active member of Soroptimist International of Albany, where she served as President in 2004/2005. Georgene was always involved with the Soroptimist's breast cancer Walk For The Cause. She was a tireless advocate for the North Albany Samaritan Cancer Center and was the featured speaker at their ground breaking ceremony. She was a board member of the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center as well as volunteering at the In-Reach Center. In 2008 Georgene was recognized for her community service with the Jim Linhart First Citizen Award. Most important was Georgene's faith in God. She had an unwavering belief in the Lord. She attended Willamette Community Church with her family. She approached everyone she met with open arms, kindness and the love that Jesus taught. Georgene's love and faith in God was evident in her never questioning Him on why she was given the challenges that cancer brought her. She simply would not let cancer change her outlook on life while all the time believing God had blessed her. Georgene is survived by her loving husband, Joe; son, Joe Jr. and daughter Ashley Barker, both of Albany. Her sisters, Theresa Collins and Divonna Christiansen, as well as six grandchildren, Jazmyn, Lily, Noah, Jaxon, Ella, and Ross. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11 th , 2020 at Willamette Community Church in Albany, Oregon at 2:00pm in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in her name to Soroptimist International of Albany, PO Box 1475, Albany, Oregon 97321 or in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW Albany, Oregon 97321. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com For those who knew and loved Georgene, rest assured that she is "living her best day" with our Lord and Savior. Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 18, 2019

