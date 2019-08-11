Georgia L. Dunbar of Hilton Head Island passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at NHC in Okatie, SC. She was born on May 21, 1948 to the late Gerald and Grace Buser in Freedom, PA. Georgia was a retired assistant principal in Marietta, GA. Georgia is survived by her husband Thomas Dunbar, son Michael Dunbar of Atlanta, GA, daughter Kristin (Brian) Schepis of Oceanside, NY, granddaughters Esme Dunbar, Grace Schepis, and Paige Schepis, and brother Jerry (Judy) Buser of Wisconsin. There will be a private celebration of Georgia’s life at Port Royal Plantation Beach House on August 18, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , 498 7th Ave., New York, NY 10018.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 11, 2019