Rev. Dr. Georgianna J. Hicks (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comforat strengthen the family during..."
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful , beautiful , and sweet..."
    - Rena Green
  • "Sis. Pat my sincerest condolences. Sis. Hicks will be..."
    - Paula Stevens-Lassiter
  • "Rest in peace beautiful one!"
    - Vikki Brown
Service Information
Bostick Funeral Home
3020 Bees Creek Road
Ridgeland, SC
29936
(843)-726-4626
Wake
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Second Euhaw Baptist Church
Ridgeland, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Center
Ridgeland, SC
View Map
Obituary
Rev. Dr. Georgianna J. Hicks Rev. Dr. Georgianna J. Hicks was born September 17, 1932, to Jerry and Rebecca Moultrie Jones in Ridgeland, SC. Dr. Hicks was the fifth child to this union. Her siblings were Rev. Luther Jones, Yada Jones, Louise Jones and Catherine Pyles who preceded her in death. Dr. Hicks was called a plucky child by her first teacher, Cousin Alice P. Hall. Her mother worked in the field and her father worked on the railroad. Dr. Hicks loved learning, singing and playing basketball. She played basketball for the Good Hope Negro School in Old House community. Dr. Hicks walked to school every day, rain or shine. Her struggles made her determined to be her best self. Dr. Hicks was a counselor at Beaufort Technical College (TCL now) for several years. She moved to Washington, DC seeking better opportunities. God gave her the vision to open a center for early childhood education. This was an awesome opportunity to serve children from 6 weeks to 2 years old. Dr. Hicks served the children in the DC area for 26 years. The name of the center was Armstrong Preparatory Center for Early Learning, Inc. The Lord was with her as she served over 1,000 families. Wake Service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at Second Euhaw Baptist Church in Ridgeland, SC "near Cooler store" from 6-8PM Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th; 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland, SC Burial will take place at King Cemetery in Ridgeland, SC
Published in The Island Packet on May 1, 2019
