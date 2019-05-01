Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick Funeral Home 3020 Bees Creek Road Ridgeland , SC 29936 (843)-726-4626 Wake 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Second Euhaw Baptist Church Ridgeland , SC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Carmel Baptist Center Ridgeland , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Dr. Georgianna J. Hicks Rev. Dr. Georgianna J. Hicks was born September 17, 1932, to Jerry and Rebecca Moultrie Jones in Ridgeland, SC. Dr. Hicks was the fifth child to this union. Her siblings were Rev. Luther Jones, Yada Jones, Louise Jones and Catherine Pyles who preceded her in death. Dr. Hicks was called a plucky child by her first teacher, Cousin Alice P. Hall. Her mother worked in the field and her father worked on the railroad. Dr. Hicks loved learning, singing and playing basketball. She played basketball for the Good Hope Negro School in Old House community. Dr. Hicks walked to school every day, rain or shine. Her struggles made her determined to be her best self. Dr. Hicks was a counselor at Beaufort Technical College (TCL now) for several years. She moved to Washington, DC seeking better opportunities. God gave her the vision to open a center for early childhood education. This was an awesome opportunity to serve children from 6 weeks to 2 years old. Dr. Hicks served the children in the DC area for 26 years. The name of the center was Armstrong Preparatory Center for Early Learning, Inc. The Lord was with her as she served over 1,000 families. Wake Service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at Second Euhaw Baptist Church in Ridgeland, SC "near Cooler store" from 6-8PM Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th; 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland, SC Burial will take place at King Cemetery in Ridgeland, SC

