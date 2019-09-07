Gerald Campbell Daufuskie Island, SC Gerald "Jerry" Campbell passed away on September 5, 2019. Jerry and his wife, Janis, have lived at Haig Point on Daufuskie Island since 2004. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a MBA degree. Jerry loved sports and his island life. He was a devoted husband and cared greatly for his family. In addition to his wife Janis, he is survived by his sons: Brett Campbell of Orlando, FL and Bryan Campbell (Krista) of Singapore; grandchildren: Olivia and Oscar Campbell; and sister: Shirlee Dean. Service information is pending.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 7, 2019