Gerald "Jerry" Helgeson Gerald "Jerry" Helgeson, aged 79, of Hilton Head Island, passed away on May 1, 2019. Jerry was born in Kansas to Jack and Harriet Helgeson on October 20, 1939. Jerry, a talented tennis player, graduated from high school in Madison, New Jersey in 1957 and earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy in 1962. Jerry worked with Western Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration prior to a career with Continental Can as a plant engineer. Jerry and Janet made homes in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Georgia before retiring to Hilton Head Island, SC. An avid and skilled woodworker, he enjoyed building furniture and making gifts for his family. He was also a member of the Hilton Head Plantation Woodcarvers. Jerry used his gift as a ministry, including carving more than 500 "clinging crosses" which were distributed to people in need of prayer and hope across the country. He also volunteered as a woodworking teacher at Programs for Exceptional People. Loving father and husband of 55 years, Jerry is survived by wife Janet Helgeson, sister Kathy Helgeson, daughters Jodi Thompson (husband Todd) and Lisa Mullis (husband Greg), and grandchildren Carly Bortz, Rachel Thompson, McKenzie Mullis, and Matthew Mullis. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church. To honor Jerry, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Programs for Exceptional People, 10 Oak Park Drive, Building C-1 Box 2, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. Condolences may be expressed at islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

