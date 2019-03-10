Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Monroe Smith. View Sign



Gerald Monroe Smith Gerald Monroe Smith, 87, of Dataw Island, widower of Deirdre Mary O'Meara Smith, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Gerald was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Alfred Monroe and Elizabeth Vivian Steele Smith. He attended the University of Missouri on a NROTC scholarship, earning a degree in Journalism. Gerald then attended the University of Michigan Law School where he was a member of the COIF honor society. Upon graduation he served as a Law Clerk for the U.S. District Judge, assistant U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Missouri, and as a member of two St. Louis law firms. In February 1969, Gerald was appointed Commissioner of Missouri Court of Appeals; and in December 1971 he was appointed Judge of that Court. Gerald served as Chief Judge in 1975-76 and retired from the court in 1997. In June of 1998, Gerald moved to Dataw Island, SC. Gerald was also Past President of Sons of American Revolution- Paul Hamilton Chapter. Gerald was a United States Navy Veteran. He was twice married first to the late Joana Matthes Smith. Gerald was predeceased by a daughter, Terry Lee Mosblech. Gerald is survived by a son, Andrew Gerald Smith of Saint Helena Island, SC; a sister Elizabeth Carol Smith McClain of Portland, OR; four grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery with United States Navy Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Beaufort Boys and Girls Club, 1100 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC, 29902.

