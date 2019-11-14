Gerald William Weaver Gerald William Weaver, of Hilton Head Island passed away on November 11, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Mary (Mitzi) Weaver, daughters Stephanie Weaver (Steven), Stacey Weaver Davenport (Mark), sister Loretta Weinbroer, and 3 grandchildren. Gerald is an Air Force veteran who proudly served his country in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for Service. He lived an exciting life exploring many careers and interests. He was an Air Traffic Controller, paramedic, photojournalist and drummer. At the decedent's request funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Hospice Care of Lowcountry. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 14, 2019