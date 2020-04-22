Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude Gibson "Pappy" (Godbey) Tyler Gertrude Gibson "Pappy" (Godbey) Tyler passed away on April 19. Gibson was born on February 1, 1939 in Sumter, South Carolina, to John William Godbey and Gertrude Sanders Godbey. Mrs. Tyler was a graduate of Sumter High School, attended Converse College and the University of South Carolina and graduated Furman University with a degree in English. Gibson later became a Registered Nurse and served the children of Haiti during the height of the AIDS epidemic. She earned a master's degree in Hospital Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina and worked for many years as a nurse and administrator in the Greenville Hospital System in the Medical Education Department. She volunteered at Christ Church and was an out-of-town member of the Dorothy Haynsworth Garden Club of Greenville and the Junior League of Greenville where she was active for many years. More recently, she was active in the League of Women Voters. Gibson had a tremendous appreciation for travel, spending time with friends and family, food and cooking. She was intolerant of intolerance, and her status as a "second mom" to many is a testament to her boundless love for others. She is survived by her children, Edward Bailey (Cinamon), Ralph Bailey (Eliza), and Anne Seymour; her grandchildren, Caroline Seymour, Grace Bailey, and Ralph Bailey; her brother, John William Godbey of Springfield, Virginia; and her nieces, Rebecca Godbey Cummings and Caroline Godbey Kelley. She was predeceased by her husband O. Z. Tyler III. Arrangements are being made by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service has not been scheduled, but the family hopes to do so in the future. Donations in her honor may be made to the East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) or Meals on Wheels. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

