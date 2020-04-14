Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Stuart Kimble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Stuart Kimble Stuart Kimble, age 75 of Bluffton, S.C., died on April 9, 2020. Stuart was born in 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Gertrude (Haines) and Gilbert T. Kimble. He grew up in Rancocas, NJ, and lived most of his adult life in Atlanta, GA, before retiring to the South Carolina lowcountry in 2014. A 1966 graduate of the University of Maryland, Stuart spent 40 years as an insurance brokerage professional with Aon Corporation (formerly Alexander & Alexander). Stuart was married for 36 years to his wife Joan (Perkins) Kimble, formerly of Burlington, NJ. Their daughter Anna Rebecca Kimble, his pride and joy, resides in Ithaca, NY. A member of Lowcountry Presbyterian Church in Bluffton, Stuart served as an elder of the church and was a dedicated church choir member. In addition to his wife and daughter, Stuart is survived by his beloved sister Joan M. Schopp and her husband David of Bluffton, SC. He is also survived by his much-loved in-laws Barbara Ann and Lewis Nagy of Medford, NJ and their children and grandchildren. Stuart is predeceased by his brother Rick Kimble of Boulder, CO; and his first wife Sandra (Richards) Kimble of Burlington, NJ. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Camp Sunshine for Children with Cancer, 1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033; Lowcountry Presbyterian Church, 19 Simmon-sville Road, Bluffton, SC, 29910; or Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30327. The Kimble family extends deep gratitude to the ICU nurses and doctors at Coastal Carolina Hospital. Visit

