Gladys Kozora Gladys Kozora, 91, of Lady's Island, and formerly of Wellsville Ohio, widow of Julius "Steve" Kozora, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence. Gladys was born January 2, 1929 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin and was a daughter of the late Armidas and Emma Zimmerhakel Trottier. She was a graduate of Holy Family High School, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, a Geneva College graduate Beaver, PA and a United States Navy veteran during the Korean War where she was stationed at Great Lakes, IL. Gladys married Julius "Steve" Kozora October 23, 1954. They then moved to Wellsville, OH. Here she raised a daughter while working outside the home in the teaching field. Her love of teaching earned her a nomination of Teacher of the Year and twice was a Kent State Jenning's award recipient. She was a life member of the Columbiana Teachers Association, as well as a life member of the NEA and OEA organizations. While living in Wellsville, she was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and was a teacher of the school. She also taught at McDonald Elementary School. She enjoyed her free time square dancing and playing cards with friends. Gladys and her husband were avid world travelers. The high lights of these many trips were the visit to Rome and the Holy Land. Gladys is survived by a daughter Stephanie (David) Riedmayer; three grandchildren, Brian (Emily) Riedmayer of Tamarac FL, Brett (Jennifer) Riedmayer of Olympia WA, and Brittany Riedmayer of Beaufort SC; two grandchildren Meredith and Noah Riedmayer of Tamarac FL; a brother Vernon (June) Trottier of Manitowoc WI; and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gladys was predeceased by her husband, parents,two brothers, and three sisters. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church or any cancer organization. Please share your thoughts and stories about Gladys by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 28, 2020.