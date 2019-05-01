Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Augustina DeVito Freer. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Augustina DeVito Freer Gloria Augustina DeVito Freer passed peacefully on April 28, 2019 in Hilton Head,South Carolina after an 8 year challenge with MDS, a blood disorder. Born to the late Elvira Massatenda and Charles Frank DeVito in Brooklyn and raised in Newburgh, New York. She lived in Hilton Head part-time from the early 60's and full-time from 1979. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years, Patrick E. Freer, and by her brothers, Charlie, Francis and Albert DeVito, and her sister, Evelyn Carbone. She is survived by 3 sisters, Eleanor Owen (98), Mildred Starin (96), and Genevieve Glynn (92). Also remaining are her daughters, Carol Arberg (husband, Lee) and Pamela Freer. In addition, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren surviving are Brad, Brook, Hannah and Blair Arberg, and Stacey, Kevin, Tyler and Drew Urrutia, and Alexandra Freer and her fiancee, Camilo Castro, beloved nieces and nephews, and extended family members. Gloria was filled with boundless enthusiasm, energy, and community spirit. She was dedicated to her family and passionate about bridge and golf. Over the years, she served as PTA President, Girl Scout Troop Leader, Census and Election Poll Supervisor, and Heritage Volunteer. She had 2 holes-in-one; the first as a member of the Powelton Club and the second as a member of the Sea Pines Club. She became a Bridge Life Master in 1984, was a certified ACBL Instructor and Director, and Founder of the Hilton Head Bridge Association. She mentored thousands of students, ran duplicate games for charity, retired as Director at age 90, and could be recognized driving down 278 with her 7 NT license plate!As much as she enjoyed various activities, her family and friends were everything to her. She taught us to treat others with respect, to do our best, to face challenges,to appreciate Mother Nature and to hold God close to our hearts. Arrangements are being handled by the Island Funeral Home and the family welcomes everyone to join them Saturday, May 4th at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church for a Celebratory Service and for a Brunch afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to , the Foundation for Educational Excellence of the Low Country, or the Hilton Head Bridge Association. A special thanks to all who participated in her health care!

Published in The Island Packet on May 1, 2019

