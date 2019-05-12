Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Fitzhugh Granger II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Fitzhugh Granger II Gordon Fitzhugh Granger II, age 82, died peacefully at his home on Spring Island, South Carolina on 5/05/2019. He was born on April 4, 1937 to Gordon Fitzhugh Granger I and Eleanor Billings Granger in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was the oldest of three siblings, with one younger brother Clifford and sister Charlotte. His family moved back to the US in 1944 and eventually settled in the Chicago area, where he graduated from New Trier High School. He graduated in 1959 from Colgate University in Hamilton, NY where he studied atomic and nuclear physics. He later received an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Gordon began his illustrious career at CPC International as a plant manager in Peoria, Illinois in 1960. He was soon transferred to Latin America and eventually attained the position of President of Latin American Operations. He lived in many Latin American countries during his tenure including Colombia, Argentina and Venezuela. This fueled a passion for world travel and exploring the exotic cuisine. He retired to Spring Island, South Carolina where he was an avid golfer, tennis player and quail hunter and he obtained an instrument rated pilot's license. He was also a dog lover, particularly of his late dog Shiloh, who joined him on several hunts and was never far from his side. Gordon is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gillian Granger, and five children by his first wife Beth; Cynthia Granger, Allison Godfrey, Gordon Fitzhugh Granger III, Kimberly Granger and Christopher Errington Granger, as well as seven grandchildren. Private services were held Friday May 10, 2019. The family asks for donations to the Palmetto Animal League (PAL) in lieu of flowers.

