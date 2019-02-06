Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon K. Faulkner. View Sign

Gordon K. Faulkner It is with sadness we announce the passing of Gordon K. Faulkner, 84, of Hilton Head, South Carolina on February 4, 2019. He died peacefully with his devoted and loving wife Marilyn F. Faulkner by his side. A true southern gentleman, entrepreneur, loving husband, renaissance man and devoted friend to all who knew him well. His charm, wit and humor will live on in memories for all of his close friends. Born in Huntington, West Virginia on February 26th, 1934 he began a journey of discovery and business building. After graduating from Marshall University with a marketing degree, he served two years with the US Military then headed to the Big Apple to make it in the world of Broadcasting and Advertising. His rugged good looks even landed him in a few national print ads for Vantage cigarettes. Opportunity presented itself and Gordon headed to Baltimore, MD to be the General Manager of local radio station WITH. With his connections in the growing advertising community in Baltimore and his sales acumen he saw the opportunity to create his own advertising agency. Faulkner Advertising became a force in Tier Two dealer group advertising for the Datsun Motor Company and continued with the transition to the Nissan Motor Corporation. Gordon and his team built a national advertising powerhouse that created many memorable national television, radio and print ads. Serving as CEO, Creative Director and Sales Guru, Gordon and his team created a business template that still lives on today for other Tier Two automotive advertising agencies. Faulkner Advertising's Film and Video division Producers Video continues the tradition of creativity and a national presence to this day. Once again the call to build something and make it better led Gordon to Hilton Head Island, SC. Purchasing the dealerships that now make up Modern Classic Motors; Hilton Head Island Honda and Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head. Good fortune smiled on Gordon and his move to the island as he met his soulmate and future wife Marilyn Tillman. Never one to slow down, he recently joined with Scott Will and started Scott Will Toyota/Mazda in Sumter, SC. Always, a good athlete he loved the Island and enjoyed shooting under par on all the many great golf courses, exploring the waterways, walking the beaches with his beloved Bernese Mountain Dogs, Bear, Buster and Chester, working in his wood shop or riding his Harley on sunny Sundays. Gordon is survived by his wife Marilyn F. Faulkner of Hilton Head, brother Larry Faulkner and niece Susie (Doug) Eavenson of Proctorville, Ohio and niece Shawn Jones of Marieta, Georgia; and great niece, Megan Thacker of Louisville, KY. Preceded in death by his Mother, Irene Faulkner and Father, Irvin Faulkner and eldest brother, Arlen Faulkner. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Sauls Funeral Home-Bluffton, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910 on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Rd., Savannah, GA 31404. Memorials may be made to the Hilton Head Humane Association, P.O. Box 21790, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29925.

Funeral Home Sauls Funeral Home

90 Simmonsville Road

Bluffton , SC 29910

(843)815-5535 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 6, 2019

