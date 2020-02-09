Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gorman Lee De Heule Burnett. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Gorman Lee De Heule Burnett, DDS "Hamp" 1925-2020 The clock of life is wound but once. And no man has the power to tell just when the hand will stop at late or early hour. Now is the only time you own: live, love, toil, will a will. Place no faith in tomorrow for the clock may then be still. Gorman Lee De Heule Burnett (Hamp) died peacefully at home Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Dr. Burnett was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on February 13, 1925. Son of Morris Hampton Burnett and Frances Harriett Freeman (Burnett). Dr. Burnett is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Helen Gibbin Burnett, and two sisters Jeanne Agusta Burnett and Rachel Virginia Burnett (Jones). "Hamp" practiced dentistry for over 50 years between Rochester, NY and Hilton Head, SC. Hamp served in the Navy during WWII, graduated from University of Rochester a hall of fame recipient for football & track and received his doctorate from Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. Hamp was honored to be a member, founder or president of many organizations including Rotary, Perennial Sophomore, 7th District Dental Society, Navy League and Jr. ROTC. Hamp is survived by his loving family, children Lindsay (Brentt)- Bluffton, SC, Murray (Diane)- Scottsdale, AZ, Douglas (Kathleen)- Reno, NV and Craig (Rose)- Rocky Mount, NC; nine grandchildren, Tyler (Sara), Jessa, Zachary, Anna (Ryan), Myles, Ericson, Jack (Elena), Justin (Katie) and Ryan (Annalisa); along with five adoring great grandchildren, Sailor, Lila, Lily, Wren and Theo. A private service was held at the family home. Memorial contributions may be made to to the Hilton Head Island Navy League Council through the Navy League of the U.S. (NLUS,www.NavyLeague.org) and identify the funds for the Hilton Head Island Council or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.

