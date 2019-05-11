Gracie "Stella" Johnson Walker Evangelist Gracie "Stella" Johnson Walker, 78, of St. Helena Island died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. A wake service is from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at New Life Deliverance Temple on St. Helena Island. Funeral services are at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Reynolds Cemetery on Lady's Island. Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Published in The Island Packet on May 11, 2019