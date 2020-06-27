Graham Andrew Grande loving father, husband, grandfather, friend passed away peacefully in Maryland on June 19, 2020. A former resident of Lady’s Island, Graham was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years Frances Merritt Grande. He is survived by his three daughters Donna (Mark Ward), Karen (Pat Vaillant) and Lauren Scarborough, and four grandchildren: Tyler and Karlee Vaillant, Jessica (Nikolas Bodenhamer) and Nicholas Scarborough. Graham was born October 1, 1932 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Harold Shellman Grande and Helen Rovelstad Grande. His strong Norwegian and Swedish roots were embodied in his character of honesty, integrity, truth and dependability. He was a true gentleman, a man of his word and an incredible role model for professionalism, leadership, dignity, and fairness. He is a graduate of San Dieguito High School in San Diego, California, and received a BS in Engineering from Fresno State and MS degree from Stanford University. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War then secured employment at Sylvania in Sunnyvale, CA before leaving the West Coast for a full career with the National Security Agency in Maryland (and a tour of duty in Bad Aibling, Germany) and then SHAPE—(Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe) in Den Haag—the Netherlands. He traveled the world and was an avid golfer, boater and loved to play chess and poker if anyone was daring enough to compete against him. He initially retired in Beaufort, South Carolina, the birthplace of his beloved wife Fran, then moved north to Maryland seven years ago to be closer to family. Due to COVID restrictions a memorial will be conducted at a later date.



