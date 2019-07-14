Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRANT ADDISON BARTLOW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grant Addison Bartlow, 33, died tragically in San Francisco on Friday June 28. He is survived by his loving wife Noel (Berman) Bartlow and their daughter Caitlin Rose. Parents are Bob Bartlow of Williamsport, PA and Stacey Bartlow of Hilton Head Island, SC, mother in-law Suzanne Griffin of Fremont, CA, father in-law David Berman of Detroit, MI, brother Patrick Bartlow, sister in-law Diana Lievano) of Philadelphia, his identical twin brother Jordan and his niece Celia Marie Bartlow of Williamsport, PA, brother in-law Nate Berman of Columbia, MO, Aria Navab and Nina Campbell of Santa Cruz, CA. Grant was born in New Orleans, LA. He grew up in Noblesville, IN and later Hilton Head Island, SC where he graduated from Hilton Head High School Class of 2004. Grant met his beloved Noel at Carnegie Mellon University where they graduated CMU class of 2008 with a BS in Computer Science and Physics, respectively. They were married in Berkeley, CA in 2009. Grant had career in data engineering spending time at Carfax, while living in Columbia, MO. Later Grant returned to the Bay area that he enjoyed so much for a position at Facebook where he participated in the implementation of Facebook’s fund raising platform. Most recently he joined Cruise Automation. Growing up, Grant was a dedicated student with numerous academic recognitions. He was also passionate about the Hilton Head Island Recreation Center where he exuberantly contributed as a camp counselor, soccer coach, referee, and team sponsor, along with his brother Jordan. Grant enjoyed hiking, camping, nature, movies, gaming with friends and family, and spending quality time with Caitlin and Noel. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to The Island Rec Center in honor of Grant Bartlow.

