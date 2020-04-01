Gregorie Elliott Calhoun Gregorie Elliott Calhoun, 75, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away March 29, 2020. The family will hold services at a later date. Greg was born in Louisville, KY to the late John Caldwell Calhoun and Jane Elliott Calhoun. He graduated from Virginia Episcopal High School in Lynchburg, VA, the University of South Carolina and attended the University of British Columbia. Greg served as the first Headmaster of Calhoun Academy, St. Matthews, SC, Sales Manager of Independent Life Insurance and Owner of Calhoun Woodworks in Charleston. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Linda Ray Calhoun; a daughter, Lisa Calhoun Middleton of Lexington, SC; a son, John Elliott Calhoun of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Jacob Middleton, Ashton Middleton, Eliza Calhoun and Abi Calhoun; sisters-in-law, Angie Calhoun of Beaufort, SC, and Elaine Ridgeway of St. Matthews, SC; a brother-in-law, Randy Ridgeway of St. Matthews, SC; and a number of nieces and nephews. Affectionately referred to as Dad by close friends of Lisa and John. In addition to his parents, Greg was predeceased by a brother, Patrick Calhoun and a sister, Jane C. Looney. Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 1, 2020