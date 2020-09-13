1/
Gregory Hyett Hall
Gregory Hyett Hall Gregory Hyett Hall, infant son of Dana Christine Hall, passed peacefully on September 4, 2020. Born August 9, 2020 in Beaufort, South Carolina, Gregory's 26 days on Earth were filled with the love and joy of his family. Affectionately known as Peanut by his loved ones, he enjoyed cuddles, watching his big brother play and holding his brother's hand. He will be greatly missed by all. Gregory was preceded in death by his grandfather and namesake Gregory Hyett Hall. In addition to his mother, Gregory is survived by his older brother Ian Hall Wilson; his grandmother Nancy Hall of Beaufort; his aunt Amy Parker, uncle Joel Parker, and cousin Madeleine Parker of Hyattsville, Maryland; his aunt Dana Judd and cousin Cory Judd of Muskegon, Michigan; and a wide community of loving friends and family. A private funeral service was held in the chapel of Copeland Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Jim Baker. Please share your thoughts about Gregory and his life at www.copelandfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 13, 2020.
