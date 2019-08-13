Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Ward James. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Ward James Gregory Ward James, age 82, passed away peacefully August 6, 2019. He was born March 30, 1937 in New York to Benjamin and Mary James. He married his childhood sweetheart and lifetime love, MaryJane in May 1958. MaryJane and Gregory were married 61 years at his passing. Gregory was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He believed in really connecting with people in his everyday interactions, and through his ministry. While working as an electrical engineer, he earned his Master of Arts degree in Christian Counseling Psychology. He devoted years of service to inmates and troubled individuals seeking knowledge of our Lord. His life was a shining example of his devotion to God. Gregory is survived by his wife, MaryJane, three children: Kathleen, Gregory and Eileen, five grandchildren: Brett, Nicole, Conor, Callie, and Danielle, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His sister, MaryEllen Clark preceded him in death in 2009. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a memorial to celebrate his life at 11am on Thursday, August 23, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton. Services will be led by Pastor Dale Quick, a dear friend and mentor from Cairo, New York. All are welcome to attend.

