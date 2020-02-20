Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gridsana Tocharoen. View Sign Service Information Copeland Funeral Service 1 Copeland Dr Beaufort , SC 29902 (843)-525-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

Gridsana "Krissy" Tocharoen Gridsana "Krissy" Tocharoen, 75, born in Phetchabun, Thailand and a resident of Beaufort, SC for more than 45 years, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, February 18, 2020 in Charleston, SC. She was with her family and three daughters by her side. She was loved by everyone and will always be remembered for being such an incredibly loving, encouraging, thoughtful, positive, resilient and supportive mother, grandmother, wife, sister, friend and mother-in-law. She was her daughters' hero and a tower of strength, grace and guidance. Her kindness was contagious, and she was the most giving and caring person to everyone. She was immensely loved by her three daughters and grandchildren, who were the center of her world. She was extremely devoted to her late husband Dr. Ahraya Tocharoen to whom she was married for 44 years. Their love together was immeasurable. Gridsana and Dr. Tocharoen came over from Thailand and built a life together raising their children in Beaufort. Gridsana Tocharoen is preceded in passing by her loving husband Dr. Ahraya Tocharoen and is survived by their three daughters, Dr. Chana Tocharoen and her husband Corey Gregory of Greenville, SC, Dr. Aunyika Tocharoen Moonan and her husband Dr. Robert Moonan and granddaughter, Alana Moonan of Columbia, SC, and Dr. Tanya Tocharoen Tang and her husband Shaun Tang and two granddaughters Narissa and Meena Tang of Greenville, SC. Gridsana is also survived by her two sisters in South Carolina, Vranuch (Dr. Samai Supan) and Yupapak (Michael Routzong). Her other brothers and sisters reside in Thailand. Family, friends, and guests are invited to attend her drop-in visitation from 10AM to 12PM at Copeland Funeral Service, in Beaufort, SC on Saturday February 22nd 2020. Her memorial service will be performed in Thailand at a future date. Please share your thoughts and stories about Gridsana by visiting

