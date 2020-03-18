Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus Christ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gus Christ Gus Christ passed away on March 12, 2020 after a brief bout of cancer. His wife and daughters were by his side. Gus was born in 1939 in New York City and was a 1st generation American. At home he spoke Greek with his parents Tassos and Kiki and was quite fluent in the language. He also spoke a bit of Spanish. He grew up in Manhattan and attended college at both Pratt Institute where he studied art and City College of New York. As a young adult, Gus married and had 2 daughters. To provide for his family, he went to work for Manhattan Life Insurance Company housed in the Steinway building on 57Th street. He started in the mail room and retired almost 40 years later as a Vice President! It was here that Gus met his surviving spouse, Iris Klein, in 1981. They were married in 1983. The company moved Gus to Cincinnati, OH where he enjoyed 13 wonderful working years. Retirement took the couple to Hilton Head in 2000 where they built a home in Palmetto Hall Plantation. Gus was an avid golfer but also enjoyed travel: Asia, Down Under, Europe, Mexico, Carribbean. Gus was a proud volunteer for Operation R&R that provided vacations for soldiers and their families. He also helped counsel anyone who was dealing with cancer and needed some help and encouragement. He served as a longtime usher at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Looking to downsize, Gus & Iris moved to Latitudes Margaritaville in May, 2019 where he made a ton of new friends to add to his already impressive collection. Gus is survived by his wife, Iris; daughters Elizabeth Christ-Valentine, Anastasia Kim Christ Blair; brother Jim Christ (Susan); grandchildren Kristiana Valentine, Marisa Sellers (Jason), Tanner Blair (Julie), Alexander Valentine, Sydney Blair and 4 great granddaughters. Gus loved his life, he was the happiest person and it showed. He will be missed by all who were lucky to know him.

Gus Christ Gus Christ passed away on March 12, 2020 after a brief bout of cancer. His wife and daughters were by his side. Gus was born in 1939 in New York City and was a 1st generation American. At home he spoke Greek with his parents Tassos and Kiki and was quite fluent in the language. He also spoke a bit of Spanish. He grew up in Manhattan and attended college at both Pratt Institute where he studied art and City College of New York. As a young adult, Gus married and had 2 daughters. To provide for his family, he went to work for Manhattan Life Insurance Company housed in the Steinway building on 57Th street. He started in the mail room and retired almost 40 years later as a Vice President! It was here that Gus met his surviving spouse, Iris Klein, in 1981. They were married in 1983. The company moved Gus to Cincinnati, OH where he enjoyed 13 wonderful working years. Retirement took the couple to Hilton Head in 2000 where they built a home in Palmetto Hall Plantation. Gus was an avid golfer but also enjoyed travel: Asia, Down Under, Europe, Mexico, Carribbean. Gus was a proud volunteer for Operation R&R that provided vacations for soldiers and their families. He also helped counsel anyone who was dealing with cancer and needed some help and encouragement. He served as a longtime usher at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Looking to downsize, Gus & Iris moved to Latitudes Margaritaville in May, 2019 where he made a ton of new friends to add to his already impressive collection. Gus is survived by his wife, Iris; daughters Elizabeth Christ-Valentine, Anastasia Kim Christ Blair; brother Jim Christ (Susan); grandchildren Kristiana Valentine, Marisa Sellers (Jason), Tanner Blair (Julie), Alexander Valentine, Sydney Blair and 4 great granddaughters. Gus loved his life, he was the happiest person and it showed. He will be missed by all who were lucky to know him. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 18, 2020

