Guy Dorsey Claxton Guy Dorsey Claxton, age 61, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital, a loving community of care givers, in the presence of his brothers and sisters. He was born in Miami, Florida to Hugh Dorsey Claxton and Yolanda (Rollo) Claxton and was the fourth of six children. Guy loved music from an early age and played clarinet in the school band. After leaving high school, he served as a Signalman in the United States Navy , a job he loved and spoke about throughout his life. Guy leaves his brother Robert (Pat), sister Jodie (Jesus) and brother Tony ( Elaine), many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Guy was predeceased by his parents, a brother Roger, a sister Gail. Guy will be remembered as a man with a heart of gold and as the kindest soul his friends and family ever knew. He was a tall, slender man but his very presence seemed to light up whatever room he stepped into. He never met a stranger. Guy's favorite thing to do was sing. His favorite artist was Loretta Lynn. He was given his first Loretta Lynn album at the age of ten and was at that moment a faithful Loretta fan for life. He, at one point owned a copy of every Loretta Lynn album ever produced. He also grew up loving to fish and spending as much time on the water as allowed. Perhaps that is why he chose to serve in the U.S. Navy. Guy was an electrician by trade but also owned his owned business with his business partner, life-long navy friend. Guy had many friends he loved and believed they were people worth knowing. Guy was a Christian man, in his later years and enjoyed going to his favorite church to worship the Lord God. He spent many hours studying Gods word and trying, (with God's) help to be a better man. Guy grew in truth and spirit as his love for Jesus Christ grew stronger. Guy loved his family and friends with a genuine love. This world has been a better place because Guy walked in it. He was truly a wonderful, kind, generous and loving person with a heart of gold. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-7PM at Anderson Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00am in Riverview Baptist Church with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery at 12:00 noon. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Funeral Home ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME

