Gwendolyn Smith Kell
1946 - 2020
Gwendolyn Smith Kell Gwendolyn Smith Kell, age 74, went to heaven on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on 14 July, 1946 in Columbia, South Carolina, she lived in numerous places throughoutSouthCarolina and Georgia before settling in Port Royal in 2003. Gwen is survived by her husband, David"Corcky" Kell and a large loving family. She was blessed with the gift of mercy and was a compassionate grandmother, mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. Her life will be celebrated in a private ceremonyon Friday, 17 JulyA memorial service in Beaufort will follow in the coming weeks. Gwen was a volunteer at Child Abuse Prevention Associates (CAPAs) and it would mean a lot to the family if contributions were made tocapabeaufort.orgin lieu of any funeral or flower donations. Please share your thoughts and stories about Gwen by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
