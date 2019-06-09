Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannah Halbleib. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hannah Halbleib Hannah Halbleib passed from this life to join her beloved husband and our Lord on May 30 th , 2019. Born August 27, 1921 in Rochester, New York, Hannah was the daughter of William Homer Hutchins and Martha Buffington Hutchins. Hannah was predeceased in 2001 by her loving husband of 60 years, Andrew Joseph Halbleib. She was also predeceased by her parents and her sister, Virginia Hutchins Hennig. Hannah attended William Smith College and was a lifelong homemaker. She volunteered for many years at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY and later at Hilton Head Hospital. She enjoyed golfing with her husband and belonged to Monroe Golf Club and Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, and Sea Pines Country Club after moving to Hilton Head in 1973. Hannah is survived by her three children, Patricia (Dick) Werth of Portland, OR, Edward (Norma) Halbleib of Victor, NY, and Virginia (Michael) Watson of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Goodwin, Alex (Michelle) Werth, Eliza (Brenton) Davis, Marissa Watson, Jonathan Watson and Hannah Watson; and eight great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of mom's loving, helpful friends and caregivers at TidePointe and Broad Creek Care Center on Hilton Head for ensuring her final years were healthy, comfortable, and as enjoyable as possible. Hannah was dearly loved by her family and will be sorely missed. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Hilton Head. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

Hannah Halbleib Hannah Halbleib passed from this life to join her beloved husband and our Lord on May 30 th , 2019. Born August 27, 1921 in Rochester, New York, Hannah was the daughter of William Homer Hutchins and Martha Buffington Hutchins. Hannah was predeceased in 2001 by her loving husband of 60 years, Andrew Joseph Halbleib. She was also predeceased by her parents and her sister, Virginia Hutchins Hennig. Hannah attended William Smith College and was a lifelong homemaker. She volunteered for many years at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY and later at Hilton Head Hospital. She enjoyed golfing with her husband and belonged to Monroe Golf Club and Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, and Sea Pines Country Club after moving to Hilton Head in 1973. Hannah is survived by her three children, Patricia (Dick) Werth of Portland, OR, Edward (Norma) Halbleib of Victor, NY, and Virginia (Michael) Watson of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Goodwin, Alex (Michelle) Werth, Eliza (Brenton) Davis, Marissa Watson, Jonathan Watson and Hannah Watson; and eight great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of mom's loving, helpful friends and caregivers at TidePointe and Broad Creek Care Center on Hilton Head for ensuring her final years were healthy, comfortable, and as enjoyable as possible. Hannah was dearly loved by her family and will be sorely missed. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Hilton Head. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close