Hans Zirkus Mr. Hans Zirkus, 89, of Hilton Head, passed away Wednesday 2/13/2019 at his residence. Hans is survived by his wife Marianne, son Carl, and grandchildren Katelyn and Kyle. Commemoration of Life Services will be held on Saturday 2/23/2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. The family suggests making donations in lieu of flowers to the Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 16, 2019