Harold Fred Kuhn Sr. Harold Fred Kuhn Sr, age 87, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at his home on Lady's Island. He was born on February 8, 1932 in LaGrange, Texas to the late Edwin Hermann Kuhn and the late Meta Koch Kuhn. He grew up on a rural farm in Round Top, Texas, and then served his country for 25 years in the United States Marine Corps, enlisting as a Private and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He served in both the Korean War and the War in Vietnam, receiving numerous decorations, including the Bronze Star with Valor. While on active duty, he graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business/Economics. After retiring from the Marine Corps in 1974, he opened Fred Kuhn Realty in the City of Beaufort, where he continued his service to his community. He was Commodore of the Beaufort Water Festival (1977); Member of the Beaufort County Bicentennial Commission; Director of the Beaufort County Board of Realtors for many years as well as its President; Realtor of the Year; Chairman of the Professional Standards Committee for the Beaufort County Board of Realtors; Director of the Beaufort County Navy League; Member of the Beaufort City Task Force on Land Use and Zoning; and Chairman of the Beaufort County Joint Planning Commission. He also taught Real Estate at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort for many years. A loving husband and father, Fred is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Emma Jean "Jeannie" Bates of Beaufort; his son H. Fred Kuhn Jr (Everette) of Beaufort; his daughter Janine "Ally" Coyle (Jeff) of Beaufort; three wonderful grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua and Matthew; and two belove nephews, Donald (Karen) Muske and Gregory Jaster. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8 th from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday January 9 th at 1 pm at the Parish Church of St. Helena. Interment will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Alzheimers Family Services of Greater Beaufort, 1111 Bay St, Suite B, Beaufort 29902 or the Parish Church of St. Helena, PO Box 1043, Beaufort 29901. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 7, 2020

