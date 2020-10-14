Harold Grayson

October 11, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - On October 11, 2020, Harold B. Grayson, age 88, peacefully passed away after a long battle with his health.

Harold was a native of Beaufort, S.C. and upon retirement returned to his birthplace. As a young man, Mr. Grayson was a brick mason, helped build the then Beaufort County Jail and the former Robert Smalls School. After graduation from South Carolina State College, Mr. Grayson taught Industrial Arts at his alma mater. He also taught for Job Corps in Mountain Home, Idaho, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in life, Mr. Grayson worked at the U.S. Department of Interior as a Budget Analyst, until he retired in 1994. During his time there, he received the Meritorious Service Award.

Mr. Grayson is survived by his loving wife, Rechilda Grayson of (40) years and his daughters, Stephanye (Amy Walter) and Siobhan Grayson (Sherri Brothers). Mr. Grayson is survived also by his grandson James Grayson (Claudia), and four great grandchildren, Olivia, Saharra, Jaxson and Jordan; and his sister, Hilda Johnson (Earl Sr.) and niece, Carol Jones.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store