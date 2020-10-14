1/
Harold Grayson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Grayson
October 11, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - On October 11, 2020, Harold B. Grayson, age 88, peacefully passed away after a long battle with his health.
Harold was a native of Beaufort, S.C. and upon retirement returned to his birthplace. As a young man, Mr. Grayson was a brick mason, helped build the then Beaufort County Jail and the former Robert Smalls School. After graduation from South Carolina State College, Mr. Grayson taught Industrial Arts at his alma mater. He also taught for Job Corps in Mountain Home, Idaho, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in life, Mr. Grayson worked at the U.S. Department of Interior as a Budget Analyst, until he retired in 1994. During his time there, he received the Meritorious Service Award.
Mr. Grayson is survived by his loving wife, Rechilda Grayson of (40) years and his daughters, Stephanye (Amy Walter) and Siobhan Grayson (Sherri Brothers). Mr. Grayson is survived also by his grandson James Grayson (Claudia), and four great grandchildren, Olivia, Saharra, Jaxson and Jordan; and his sister, Hilda Johnson (Earl Sr.) and niece, Carol Jones.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved