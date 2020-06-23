Harold Lloyd Jarrell
Harold Lloyd Jarrell Harold Lloyd Jarrell, 80, of Hilton Head Island, SC formerly of Madison, WV departed this earth for his Heavenly Home on June 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, sons, and daughters-in-law after a long illness. He was born June 15, 1940 in Bandytown, WVand was preceded in death by his father Cleadith, his mother Clara, and brother Charles Jarrell. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Patricia Scragg Jarrell, his sons Lloyd (Jackie) Jarrell of St. Francisville, LA and Jonathan (Chrissy) Jarrell of Hilton Head Island, SC and sister Glenna (Toby) Waller of Williams Mountain, WV. He was blessed with 5 Grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Olivia, Bryce, Nathan, Brayden, and Isabella Jarrell. Harold had many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family who will miss him greatly. His smile, laugh and tenderness for family will remain in our hearts forever. Harold was an Army Veteran serving in France, a Principal and Boone County Educator for more than 30 Years. He was very proud of his time at Pratt & Whitney building jet engines. Harold was also a member of the Uneeda Church of Christ. There will be a graveside service at Family Gardens Low Gap, WV at 1pm on Thursday, June 26th with Minister Timothy Bailey, of Bandytown Church of Christ, conducting the services.The family would like to invite those attending to the Park Avenue Diner in Danville, WV for a visit after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your Local Hospice House or House of Worship in his honor. The family would like to thank the staff at Hilton Head Hospital and Hospice of South Carolina for the care and attention given to him during this difficult time. Islandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

