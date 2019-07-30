Harold "Spanky" Ray Townsend THE Harold "Spanky" Ray Townsend, 64, of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Visitation for Spanky will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5-7PM at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sea Island Presbyterian Church at 12:30, with burial following at the Beaufort National Cemetery with Military Honors. Spanky was born on September 18, 1954 in Middletown, OH, the son of Shirley Ray and Marilyn Anne Townsend. He later married Mary Williamson in 1997. Survivors include: His wife: Mary Townsend; One daughter: Robin Townsend; Two step-sons: Archie and Travis Hardison; One step- daughter: Laloni Wikel; One step-brother: Jimmy Townsend; One step-sister: Melissa Townsend; 12 Grandchildren; and One great-grandchild. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

