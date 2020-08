Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold Young Sr. Harold Young Sr., 97, of HHI entered into rest on Aug. 25th. Viewing on Fri. Aug. 28th, 5-8pm at Compassion Funeral Service 13 Lamotte Dr. HHI. Graveside service on Sat. Aug, 26th at 12 noon. Services entrusted to Compassion Funeral Service, LLC



