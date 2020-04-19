Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 291 Bridgeport Avenue Milford , CT 06460 (203)-874-5641 Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet Sciongay 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Shelton, Connecticut, she also lived in Monroe and Westbrook, CT. Harriet along with her now deceased husband, Edward, owned the Shelton Manufacturing Company where they manufactured small aircraft parts for Sikorsky aircraft and the US Government. Harriet leaves behind her three daughters,and two son-in-law Shirley R. and Richard Carroll, Jean Sciongay, and Joan and James Pastor. Harriet also leaves two grandsons Mark and John Bergami and three granddaughters, Cory Bergami, Shirley McCormick and Joan Goulet, plus many great grandchildren. Harriet also joins her deceased son Edward Sciongay, Jr. in heaven. In October of 2013, Harriet sold 155 acres of land in Clinton, Connecticut to the State which added it to the Stuart B McKinney Wildlife Refuge. This complimental an earlier sale of 83 areas of adjoining land to the Town of Westbrook. Harriet and Ed were fierce protectors of the land and its abundant wildlife. They can now rest in peace knowing that it will be forever preserved in its natural state for all to enjoy. Harriet was a sweet, kind, thoughful lady. She will be greatly missed. (Mark, Grammy wanted to asked you if you remember where thought got you?)

Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 19, 2020

