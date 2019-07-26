Harry B. Tanner, Sr Harry B. Tanner, Sr. died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 86 years old. Harry was born September 17, 1932 to the late Jesse Theodore and Josie Altman Tanner. He was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and retired from the Union Camp Corporation. He was also a member of Maye River Baptist Church. Harry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Tanner; sons, Harry Tanner, Jr. and P.J. Tanner (Angie); grandchildren, Cheryl Tanner-Bolivar (Camilo), Forrest Tanner (Jessica), and great-grandson, Logan Tanner. He is also survived by his sister, Ida Drew Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his youngest son, Tuck Olin Tanner. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Maye River Baptist Church, 3507 Okatie Highway, Okatie, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to , 950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605 or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910. Sauls Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

