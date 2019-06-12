Harry J. Wolf, Sr. Harry J. Wolf, Sr., age 94, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Brentwood, Long Island, NY died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home. Mr. Wolf was born on May 21, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late George Matthew and Sadie Martin Wolf. He was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy. Following his military tenure he began his career with the Federal Government. He started working as a carrier with the United States Postal Service, later working as a federal prison guard in New York City, and continued as one of the first sky marshals. Until retiring as a Senior Customs Inspector, he worked for many years with the United States Customs Service. While living in Brentwood he was a member of the American Legion. Outside of work, he enjoyed building model planes, golf, and pool. Mr. Wolf was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen K. Wolf and his grandson, Jamie. He is survived by his children, Harry J. Wolf, Jr., James Wolf (Jeannie), Tim Wolf, Kathleen Barbone (Peter), and Matt Wolf (Kim); 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910 followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your local American Legion.

