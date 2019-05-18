Hazel M. Rice Hazel M. Rice, age 89, of Bluffton, SC passed peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, SC. Mrs. Rice was born on August 29, 1929 in Nashua, NH. Throughout her 40 year hospitality career she owned and managed motels and restaurants in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Florida. She enjoyed her career, travel, novels and could never resist a good card game. Mrs. Rice was preceded in death by her husband, John Rice, her son, Gary Greenwood, and her grandson, Jeff Morin. She is survived by her daughters, Gayle Hammond and husband Tim, Sheryl Morin and husband Tom, Vicki Shattuck, Marsha Morin and husband Paul; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Jeff Morin Foundation fund #4268-1,c/o The NH Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service. www.saulsfh.com
Published in The Island Packet on May 18, 2019