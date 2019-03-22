Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hedy N. Tour. View Sign

Hedy N. Tour Hedy N. Tour passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, with her beloved husband Eli never leaving her side. They were married for 64 years and had 3 children; Jennifer, Jeff and Jim, who also were with her. She also has an older sister, 8 adult grandchildren, all of whom had their lives shaped by her wisdom and strength, as well as 2 great grandchildren. Hedy was small in stature but a force to reckoned with in her life. She was born in Tehran, Iran and arrived in the United States at the age of 13. Hedy and Eli lived in New York until retiring to Hilton Head 30 years ago. After arriving on Hilton Head, she spent early morning hours each day walking the beaches, picking up trash left behind by the temporary visitors to their Island home. She was a lifelong champion for human dignity and civil rights, and spent years working to improve the treatment and lives of people affected by mental illness. As a talented artist, voracious reader and a straight talker, she touched the lives of many, including many young people. She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by the many people whose lives she touched. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 22, 2019

