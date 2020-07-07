Helen "Betty" E. LeRoy On Monday, June 29, 2020, Helen "Betty" E. LeRoy, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 76. Betty was born on February 12, 1944 in Havana, Cuba to Robert and Helen Shaw and grew up in the Dominican Republic. Later she attended boarding school at Rosarian Academy in Palm Beach, Florida and attended University at Marymount in Arlington, Virginia where she received her Associates Degree in 1964. On December 12, 1967, she married Philip H. LeRoy and raised two children; a son, Sean, and daughter, Vonnie. Betty was known for her quick wit, passion for life, and indomitable spirit. She fell in love with the beauty of the Lowcountry but never lost her passion for the Latin Caribbean of her childhood. Betty is survived by her husband Phil, her children, Sean and Vonnie, her brother Robert, Daughter in-law Rebecca, and five grandchildren, Maeghan, Philip, Kaylin, Clark, and Iain. A celebration of her life will be held on a future date. Please share your thoughts and stories about Betty by visiting ww.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.