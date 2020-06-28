Helen H. Mallon Beloved Wife, Mom, and Nanny, Helen H. Mallon passed away June 22, 2020 in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the age of 94. Helen was born in Quebec City, Canada on March 22, 1926, only daughter of the late William and Gertrude Hofmann. During her early elementary years, the family moved to the states, making Philadelphia their home. Helen married the love of her life William (Bill) Mallon on September 14, 1946. Over the years, they lived in several states, including Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, California, Tennessee and finally their forever home Hilton Head Island, SC for the last thirty years. For years they were active members of Hilton Head Country Club where they made many friends. Helen and Bill had 3 sons and numerous adventures in their 63 years together. Helen was a homemaker extraordinaire. She took great pride in the many homes she created over the years. Helen enjoyed time with her family and friends. She especially loved viewing the waters off the intercoastal. Helen was a woman who held true to her convictions and was extremely proud of her sons and family. She will forever be in our hearts. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Bill Mallon and brother Bill Hofmann. Helen is survived by sons Ron (Sue), Kent (Barb), and Scott (Molly); grandchildren Leah (Evo), Rachel, Maegan, Meredith and Alexandra; great granddaughter Ella, her brother Charlie (Naoko) Hofmann, sisters-in-law Marlis Hofmann and Jeanette Link and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at Six Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, at Helen's request, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or the Hilton Head Rec Center. Islandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 28, 2020.