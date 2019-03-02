Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Lewis Bishop. View Sign

Helen Lewis Bishop Mrs. A. T. Bishop, Jr., the former Helen Elizabeth Lewis was born in Roanoke, Virginia, Aug. 10, 1921. She died on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Helen Bishop graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke and attended Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. She married A. T. (Tom) Bishop, Jr., of Louisville, on Dec. 20, 1941 in Roanoke. The Bishops lived in different places as Tom Bishop served in the Army Air Corps during World War II from 1942 until 1946. After the war they moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where they lived for 40 years except for four years (1960-1964) when they lived in Indianapolis, Indiana. In those 40 years Helen Bishop was very active in St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church in Louisville, where she was on the Alter Guild and was the first woman to serve on the Vestry. She was an officer and board member of the Younger Woman's Club of Louisville, filling many volunteer positions. She was President of the Norton Hospital Gift Shop in Louisville for ten years.She was a long-time member of the Louisville District Golf Association, serving as President one year. She was a member of the Falls City Golf Association and Big Spring Country Club. In 1984, the Bishops moved to Sea Pines Plantation on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina,living there until 1999. Sheand her husband then moved to TidePointe, a retirement community on Hilton head, living there until her death. She was active at St. Luke's Church, Sea Pines Country Club, Island Women's Golf Association and Beaufort County Golf Association. In the summer months for many years the Bishops lived at Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville, North Carolina, where Mrs. Bishop was President of the Ladies Golf Association. She served on the Alter Guild of All Saints Episcopal Church in Linville. She is survived by her husband, Tom Bishop; son Lee Lewis Bishop his wife Susan of Louisville, and their two daughters, Maggie of San Francisco, California, and Liz of Louisville, Kentucky; and son William Allen Bishop and his wife Julie Ardery of La Grange, TX. Funeral services will be at St. Luke's Church, Hilton Head, Saturday (today), March 2 at 2 pm. Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, KY. Memorial gifts may be given to Deep Well, PO Box 5543, Hilton Head, SC 29938 or for at , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

