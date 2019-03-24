Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Staley Rankin. View Sign

Helen Staley Rankin Helen Staley Rankin, 104, passed away on March 17, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1914 to F. Earl Staley and Orpha Jane Jackson in Lafayette, IN. Helen attended Purdue University and graduated from Purdue Lafayette Home Hospital School of Nursing in 1936. She did post-graduate work at Boston's Lying-in Hospital at Harvard Medical School. In 1937, Helen married A. William Rankin, an engineer in the General Electric Steam Turbine Department. They lived in Schenectady, NY and Fitchburg, MA for 38 years. In 1972, they relocated to Hilton Head Island. Mr. Rankin preceded her in death in 1988. Helen was a member of the Hilton Head Hospital Auxiliary gaining over 26,000 hours of volunteer work and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She is survived by nieces, Ruth Ann Browning, Alice Primack, Barbara Sanguinetti and several great nieces, great nephews and great great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 31 at 3pm in the Living Room at The Seabrook. Donations may be mailed by check to The Hospital Auxiliary in care of Children's Memorial Garden, 25 Hospital Center Blvd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

