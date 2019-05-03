Helen Xenakis

Guest Book
  • "My family and I were devastated to hear the news of Helen's..."
    - Anastasia Ben-Gurion
  • "We were so sorry to hear of Mrs. Xenakis' passing. She was..."
    - Fran Gonis
  • "Our deepest condolences to Stan and family. Helen was..."
    - Athena and Gordon Dawes
  • "What a wonderful woman to have known. Always filled with..."
    - DOROTHY DENONNO
Service Information
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA
31406
(912)-927-1999
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Xenakis Helen Xenakis, 79, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Candler Hospital. Her career started out in retail as a buyer at Kresge's followed by Sear's and Macy's. She finished her career in 2003 as the Director of the Internship Program at the Fashion Institute of Technology. In retirement she took on numerous volunteer positions such as the docent at the Heritage Library & the Coastal Discovery Museum, Board Member at the Island Recreation Association & Advisory Member, & President of the Senior Center Advisory Board, & worked part time at the gift shop in the Sonesta Hotel. She was an avid reader and writer. She had 4 short stories published, quite an accomplishment! She enjoyed the beach, spending time with her grandchildren, and traveling with her husband Stan. She was preceded in death by her daughter Alison, parents Jenny & James Janulis, and brother George Janulis. She is survived by her husband Stan, daughter Christine Weathersbee, son Paul Xenakis, and 9 grandchildren. Services: Visitation Saturday May 4th 2019 from 12pm to 3pm, with a Trisagion Service at 1pm, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406
Published in The Island Packet on May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.