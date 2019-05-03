Helen Xenakis Helen Xenakis, 79, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Candler Hospital. Her career started out in retail as a buyer at Kresge's followed by Sear's and Macy's. She finished her career in 2003 as the Director of the Internship Program at the Fashion Institute of Technology. In retirement she took on numerous volunteer positions such as the docent at the Heritage Library & the Coastal Discovery Museum, Board Member at the Island Recreation Association & Advisory Member, & President of the Senior Center Advisory Board, & worked part time at the gift shop in the Sonesta Hotel. She was an avid reader and writer. She had 4 short stories published, quite an accomplishment! She enjoyed the beach, spending time with her grandchildren, and traveling with her husband Stan. She was preceded in death by her daughter Alison, parents Jenny & James Janulis, and brother George Janulis. She is survived by her husband Stan, daughter Christine Weathersbee, son Paul Xenakis, and 9 grandchildren. Services: Visitation Saturday May 4th 2019 from 12pm to 3pm, with a Trisagion Service at 1pm, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406

