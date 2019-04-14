Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henrietta Hohman. View Sign

Henrietta S. Hohman Henrietta S. Hohman (nee Stahl) passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on April 5, 2019. She was born in Tarentum, PA where she was raised and met the love her life, Dr. Robert J. Hohman. They lived in Euclid, OH and Avon Lake, OH before moving to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1995. She was a volunteer for the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament for 20 years as well as the Celebrity Golf Tournament. She also volunteered at the St. Francis Thrift Shop, the Litter Box Thrift Store and was a docent at the Coastal Discovery Museum, where she guided sea turtle walks. She is predeceased by her parents, Henry W. and Anna E. Stahl and her son Richard C. Hohman. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, her daughter, Barbara (Vince) Handley, two grandchildren, Katelyn (Alex) Handley and Matthew Handley, a great-grandson, Colton, her sister, Loretta S. Michnuk of Lower Burrell, PA and many nieces and nephews, all who will miss her dearly. Funeral services will be private with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the , n, the Hilton Head Humane Association or the . Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

