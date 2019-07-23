Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry D. Hayman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry D. Hayman Henry D. Hayman, 85, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away on July 19, 2019. Born in Rutherford, New Jersey to the late Marjory and Ike Hayman. Mr. Hayman graduated from Rutherford High School and attended Villanova University for two years prior to joining the Army. He served in Korea in 1954. Upon completing his Army tour, he went back to Villanova and graduated in 1958 with a BA degree. In 1964, he received an MBA from Fairleigh Dickenson University. Mr. Hayman retired from the Broad National Bank in Newark, Jersey as Senior Vice President. He was very active in the Newark community having served as the President of the Greater Newark Business Development Consortium, President of the Sales Executives Club of New Jersey, and Chairman of the Public Relations & Education Committee of the New Jersey Bankers Association. "Hank" was a fantastic athlete - baseball, basketball, fast-pitch softball, tennis, golf and more. He and his wife, Betty lived in Wyckoff, New Jersey before retiring to Hilton Head, South Carolina. He was warm and friendly to everyone he met, greeting everyone enthusiastically with a firm handshake and a bright smile. He had countless wonderful friends in New Jersey and South Carolina during his lifetime. He was an avid supporter of organizations assisting people with disabilities and he volunteered at Meals on Wheels until very near his passing. Mr. Hayman was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Moxham of Melbourne, Florida. He was entirely devoted to Betty during their 61 years of marriage, and a wonderful father to his daughter, Mary Beth of Parsippany, New Jersey and his son, Tom of Marblehead, Massachusetts. In addition to Betty, Mary Beth and Tom, he loved and is survived by his daughter-in-law, Judy and his grandchildren, Katie, Maddie and Nick. His family adored him. Family and friends will celebrate his life with a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 25, 10:30 AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Hilton Head Island. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Dept. for Persons with Disabilities, Catholic Charities, 1 Catholic Charities Way, PO Box 2539, Oak Ridge, NJ. 07438.

