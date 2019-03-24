Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry H. Schulte. View Sign

Henry H. Schulte Henry H. Schulte "Hank" died Jan. 29, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida. Hank was born on September 8, 1925 in Savannah, Georgia, the oldest of two children born to Henry Schulte and Freda Lowenkopf. Hank and his wife, Esther, spent many years living at Harbor Island, SC before moving to Florida. He received his degree in journalism from the University of Miami and became a reporter for the Winter Haven News-Chief and then city editor of the St. Petersburg Times. Successive moves to newspapers in Louisville, KY; Nashville, TN; Savannah, GA; and Chicago, IL took him to New York City, where he had a fellowship at Columbia University and became the vice president and editor of Facts on File. Hank had a second career as a professor of journalism, holding chaired posts at Marshall University, The Ohio State University, and the University of South Carolina. He published two textbooks and a book of Civil War history. Married in 1949, he was predeceased by his wife; as well as his parents; his sister, Shirley; and his sons, Christopher (1959) and Stephen (2011). Surviving children include, Henry III, David, Daisy LaPoma (Tim), Julie (Ed), and Margaret (Stig). He had two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. A mass was celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Dunedin on Feb. 4. A military funeral will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery March 29 at 1pm, with a Celebration of life following the ceremony at Burton Wells Recreation Center in Beaufort.

Henry H. Schulte Henry H. Schulte "Hank" died Jan. 29, 2019 in Dunedin, Florida. Hank was born on September 8, 1925 in Savannah, Georgia, the oldest of two children born to Henry Schulte and Freda Lowenkopf. Hank and his wife, Esther, spent many years living at Harbor Island, SC before moving to Florida. He received his degree in journalism from the University of Miami and became a reporter for the Winter Haven News-Chief and then city editor of the St. Petersburg Times. Successive moves to newspapers in Louisville, KY; Nashville, TN; Savannah, GA; and Chicago, IL took him to New York City, where he had a fellowship at Columbia University and became the vice president and editor of Facts on File. Hank had a second career as a professor of journalism, holding chaired posts at Marshall University, The Ohio State University, and the University of South Carolina. He published two textbooks and a book of Civil War history. Married in 1949, he was predeceased by his wife; as well as his parents; his sister, Shirley; and his sons, Christopher (1959) and Stephen (2011). Surviving children include, Henry III, David, Daisy LaPoma (Tim), Julie (Ed), and Margaret (Stig). He had two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. A mass was celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Dunedin on Feb. 4. A military funeral will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery March 29 at 1pm, with a Celebration of life following the ceremony at Burton Wells Recreation Center in Beaufort. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close