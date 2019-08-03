Herbert Ray Vanderbilt Herbert Ray Vanderbilt, 94, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1925, in Buffalo, New York to parents Herbert Ray Sr. and Marie (Seaman) Vanderbilt. Herb entered the military when he was 19 years old during World War II and always described to all how proud he was and how much he enjoyed serving his country. He was a businessman all of his life and loved it. He started working at United Grocers in his twenties, which led him into the business community network. He married his wife, Marlene, in 1967. Herb eventually started his own company, Carolina Atlantic Corporation in the mid-1970's and was a manufacturer's representative for 25 different companies. Herb was "The Fix It Man" for all of his friends and neighbors. He thoroughly enjoyed helping others. Herb was a loving husband to Marlene, the father to Wesley (Betty), Gary, Jeff, Tracey (Michael), and Chris. He was a grandfather to Richard, Scott, Bradlee, Madison, Daniel, David, Macy and Shane. He had many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sisters Betty Robison of California and Nancy Tompkins of Wisconsin. His memorial will be held at a later date.

