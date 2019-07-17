Herman Charles Peeples Mr. Herman Charles Peeples, 49, of Geneva Drive near Early Branch died early Monday morning, July 15, 2019. Mr. Peeples was born December 28, 1969 in Allendale, a son of William Peeples and the late Patsy Terry Peeples. He spent many years cutting hair with his father at Shorty & Son's Barber Shop in Beaufort. Mr. Peeples was a member of Evergreen Masonic Lodge # 153, Jahab Shriners and Sand Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends, singing, dancing and being the "life of the party". Surviving are his sons: Wyatt (Cassie) Peeples and Chase (Morgan) Peeples; daughter: Harleigh Peeples; grandson: Brady Peeples; father: William Peeples; brother: Will (Fredda) Peeples; nieces: Katie (Ramon) and Emily (Jeffrey); great-nephews and neice: Jace, Lillian and Paxton; very special friend: Catherine Crews; and his former wife: Brandy Braxton Noll. Mr. Peeples was predeceased by his mother, Patsy Peeples. Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday in Sand Hill Baptist Church with burial in the Sand Hill Cemetery conducted by Rev. George Skinner and Rev. Heyward Evans. Visitation will be 5 to 8 PM Thursday at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Sand Hill Baptist Church 15480 Pocotaligo Road, Varnville, SC 29944 or Sand Hill Cemetery 111 Mary Street, Hampton, SC 29924.

