Hogne Ostby Ostby, Hogne of Sun City Hilton Head, SC, formerly of Grand Blanc, age 89, died July 9, 2019. Cremation has taken place. Hogne was born on December 16, 1929 in Eidsvoll, Norway. He spent his youth and early adult years in Norway, living through the Great Depression and the Nazi occupation. After graduation from technical school, he served in the Norwegian Airforce as an artillery gunner. Hogne immigrated to Flint, Michigan in 1953, and immediately began his 34-year GM career at Chevrolet and later AC, as a die maker and then mechanical engineer. In 1953, on a blind date in Port Huron, MI he met his lifelong love Karen Marie Jensen, who had recently immigrated to the USA from Denmark, Hogne and Karen were married on May 29, 1954, together in love for nearly 65 years before Karen passed February 16, 2019. Besides his family, Hogne's great passions in life were skiing and tennis. In Norway he medaled in ski-jumping and cross-country skiing, after he arrived in the USA he became an avid and very skilled alpine skier. Hogne, a National Ski Patroller for 25 years, made many ski trips out west with friends and family. He also played tennis most of his adult life with many good friends in both Michigan and South Carolina. After retiring from GM in 1987, Hogne began a second career as a starter/ranger at two golf clubs in Hilton Head, accumulating 27 years of service up until January of this year. Hogne was very much the family man, vacationing throughout America and Europe with his family, teaching and guiding his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren about his Scandinavian heritage and culture, and especially the importance of honesty, respect, and the importance of love, family and friends. Hogne's handsome smile made an impression on everyone he met, even at the very end of his life. Hogne leaves behind his son Kevin (Teresa), daughters Edith Sellman (Ted) and Lisa Lininger (Brad), grandchildren Kristin, Ingrid, Sydney, Olivia, and Bryan, and great-grandchildren Felicity and Margot. A Memorial Service will be held 11am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 12534 Holly Rd, Grand Blanc, MI, 48439. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Your condolences may be shared with the family at

