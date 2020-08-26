1/1
Hope McLeod Cappelmann
Hope McLeod Cappelmann Hope McLeod Cappelmann passed away peacefully on Monday August 24, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC after a brief illness. Hope was born in Savannah, GA on November 24, 1939. She grew up on the family farm in Seabrook, SC and often bragged of climbing the cedar tree across from the post office. Hope was very proud to have learned to drive in a cow pasture. Hope was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Ashby Cappelmann, her parents, W. H. (Hardee) McLeod, Sr. and Caroline Eve McLeod, her sister, Betty McLeod and brother, W. H. (Mac) McLeod, Jr. Hope is survived by her sister, Caroline (Dr. Tom O.) Bowen of Sunset, SC, her sons, Urbie (Andrea) West of Seabrook, SC , William (Molly) West of Rock Hill, SC, a stepdaughter, Mary Ellen Cappelmann of Athens, GA, four grandchildren, Ashby (Ashley) West, Drew (Bri)West, Chandler West, Griffin West and one great granddaughter, Addison West. Hope will be missed by many sisters, cousins and friends. Hope was a retired school teacher for the Department of Defense at Laurel Bay, SC.She was member for many years in the Beaufort Female Benevolent Society. Hope was a lifetime member of Carteret Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, SC and enjoyed frequently visiting St. John's United Methodist Church in Rock Hill while living nearby with her son William West and family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Carteret Street United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Beaufort, SC. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 26, 2020.
