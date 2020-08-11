Hope Yvonne Allmond Hope Yvonne Allmond, 73, of Beaufort, SC, entered unto her eternal peace the morning of Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Hope was born November 12, 1946 in Parris Island, SC, the daughter of the late Charles Ray and Lorraine (Hoage) Dennis. While attending Beaufort High School, she met the love of her life, Perry Allmond. They married at the Chapel on Hamilton Airforce base in California November 3, 1965. Over the next 55 years their adventures took them to many exciting and interesting places, but when the time came to retire, they chose to return to where it all began in Beaufort. As a member of G.R.I.T.S. (Girls Raised In The South) she honed her skill for scrapbooking. In her retirement years, you would often find Hope creating scrapbooks and greeting cards for her family and friends. She was a generous, loving and compassionate "G-ma" who was very protective of her family and loved to brag about her great grandsons. Hope is survived by her loving husband, Perry; sister Lorraine Maguire of Summerville, SC; daughters Jodi, Charlie and Yvonne. Grandchildren Jayme, Brianna, Justin and Jordan; and great grandsons, Kyler and Bentley. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Anderson Funeral Home from 1-3 PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020. On behalf of the Family and Anderson Funeral Home, we ask everyone attending to respect the CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.



